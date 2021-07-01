Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A little before 10 pm on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a small plane crash in rural Twin Falls County. The incident happened along milepost 33 on Highway 93, about six miles north of Hollister.

According to Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, a small white plane hit the ground and flipped upside down, and all three occupants were able to be removed from the plane.

The status of the passengers and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

