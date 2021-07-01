Home bakery with loyal following eyeing an expansion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Magic Valley business began by accident following a trip to an apple orchard, and now it is quickly expanding and has a loyal Southern Idaho following.

Mama’s Best Bakery started in 2015 after owner Diana Blaylock and her husband took a trip to a Filer apple orchard and came home with a whopping 21 pounds of apples. Blaylock used the apples to make pies and sold them on Facebook. The success of that venture led her to start a bakery out of her home after she was granted a special permit by the city.

The bakery has developed a loyal following with the most popular items being macarons, followed closely by sugar cookies and donuts.

After years of operation out of her home; however, she is taking steps towards opening a bricks and mortar store,

When asked if she has always had the dream of owning a physical bakery store, Blaylock said “Yep...selling donuts and bread...all of the staples.” She added “We just recently launched an investment campaign with Mainvest with the goal of opening that bricks and mortar location.”

Blaylock said they have already hit 30 percent of their investment goal and are well on their way to opening a store next year.

According to Blaylock, the fact her operation started on such a small scale allowed her to create more personalized orders for her customers, which she credited to having a strong list of regular clients.

