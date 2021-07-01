Advertisement

Idaho ranks in the top 15 most patriotic states

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the Fourth of July coming up on Sunday many people are putting out their American flags and feeling patriotic.

A recent study ranked how patriotic each state is and Idaho came in at number twelve in the country.

The study looked at thirteen factors in both military engagement and civic engagement. Idaho ranked eleventh in the average number of Military Enlistees per one thousand civilian adults.

The study showed Idaho did well with its civic engagement. This includes voting, in both the presidential election and primaries, as well as volunteering and jury participation. Idaho also ranks high in its civics education requirement.

“Civics education requirement was whether or not a class in civics was essentially needed in order to pass graduation at the high school level,” said Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub spokesperson, and analyst. “And Idaho was one of the only states that do enforce that.”

Idaho was ranked 29th for their active-duty military personnel per 100 thousand adults. The full study can be found on WalletHub’s website.

