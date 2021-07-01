Tips to save money on your utility bills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Life is expensive right now, whether it be the cost to fill up your car with gas, purchasing a home, or just about everything in-between. Rising prices in many areas of our lives are continuing to add up.

With temperatures staying high, some consumers could be paying more than what is necessary for their utilities. However, there are ways you can conserve and save money.

According to Idaho Power’s, Adam Richins, small changes over time can make a noticeable difference.

“We [Idaho Power] close the windows and blinds. If you look into my office, you can see the blinds are closed. That keeps a lot of the heat out,” said Richins. “Lights are always a big thing. If you can just make sure you turn off the lights when you leave a room, that can help with electricity bills.”

Idaho Power’s pricing is done on a tiered system, so the time of usage does not affect an individual account, but conserving during peak hours can still lead to lower bills.

“The more we can reduce use from all customers during that time, the less we have to potentially buy on the market or even generate, so that can reduce overall costs and reduce customer bills across the board,” explained Richins.

For Twin Falls residents who have pressurized water, the city offers financial incentives for those who would like to transition their lawn to xeriscape, which is a landscape that reduces or eliminates the need for irrigation.

“We have some residents, but a growing number of residents in Twin Falls that are adopting xeriscape because of concern about water in our area, as well as the savings they receive,” said the Public Information Officer for the City of Twin Falls, Joshua Palmer. “The savings is dependent on how many square feet they convert.”

Officials also remind residents to make sure they do not have any leaks, as they often go unnoticed and can quickly lead to a higher bill.

“Leaking toilets seem to be the biggest culprit because it’s not leaking pools of water, it just continuously runs,” noted Palmer. “Repairing those as quickly as possible is going to save that homeowner a considerable amount of water and money.”

