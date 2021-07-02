AAA expects record travel numbers on Idaho roads this holiday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a year of COVID restrictions, people are looking to get out of town this Fourth of July weekend.

AAA Idaho, expects to only be around two and a half percent below travel numbers, compared to pre-pandemic years.

While travel is almost back to normal, they are expecting more automobile travel compared to people flying. Plus, expecting to hit new records for Fourth of July travel by cars.

It is predicted that Thursday afternoon and Friday will be heavy travel days, along with next Monday when people return.

This is causing gas prices to go up with prices 19 cents higher than a month ago.

“Our previous research has found that that $3.50 range is where people really start reflecting. But, that’s in a typical year,” said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho. “This year with the idea of vaccinations, revenge travel, people are going to be getting out there. We don’t think the threshold of $3.50 holds this year.”

He added, after the pandemic people aren’t going to let gas prices change their travel plans, even if that means changing their eating habits to save money for gas.

