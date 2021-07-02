Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A South Idaho Correctional Institution resident who walked away from his job site near Marsing on June 24, 2021, is back in custody.

Acting on a tip from a citizen, Dravyn Russell Isenhower, IDOC #129943, was captured about noon Friday near the 1200-block of 11th Avenue East in Twin Falls. He is facing felony charges of escape, possession of a controlled substance and concealment of evidence.

The Idaho Department of Correction’s Special Investigations Unit thanks IDOC’s Division of Probation & Parole, the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

KMVT will provide updates on the story as they are made available.

