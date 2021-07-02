Advertisement

Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls

Runaway was located
Runaway was located(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A South Idaho Correctional Institution resident who walked away from his job site near Marsing on June 24, 2021, is back in custody.

Acting on a tip from a citizen, Dravyn Russell Isenhower, IDOC #129943, was captured about noon Friday near the 1200-block of 11th Avenue East in Twin Falls. He is facing felony charges of escape, possession of a controlled substance and concealment of evidence.

The Idaho Department of Correction’s Special Investigations Unit thanks IDOC’s Division of Probation & Parole, the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this case.

KMVT will provide updates on the story as they are made available.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
911
Idaho Falls woman saved by three-year-old daughter
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
Vallow faces new charges in Arizona