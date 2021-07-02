Law enforcement reminds drivers to stay safe this holiday weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As this holiday weekend is expected to be a busy one on Idaho’s roadways, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

Deputy Matt Gonzalez said, the leading cause for accidents with teen drivers is being distracted because of their friends in the car.

He told KMVT, in the city they see several fender benders because of this. However, in the country higher speeds can cause rollovers and more destructive wrecks. Gonzalez mentioned younger drivers are also less likely to wear their seatbelts.

Another concern for law enforcement is impaired driving, especially around the July fourth holiday.

“But I think the biggest message we would like to put out there is the holiday coming up is a holiday of celebration,” said Gonzalez. “Typically, people will celebrate, they’ll have a party, they’ll have this or that, and generally have drinking. So, as adults make sure your underage kids aren’t drinking, making sure you aren’t contributing to that part of the problem.”

He added, that when any law enforcement agency makes traffic stop their biggest message is education, saying that may be a citation and other times it’s a warning.

