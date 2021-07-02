Red Road to D.C. makes its way through Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Road to D.C. is a 22,000-mile journey from Washington State to Washington D.C., traveled by the people of the Lummi Nation.

The expedition is to deliver a 25-foot, hand-carved totem pole to the Biden-Harris administration.

The totem is a symbol, representing the struggle of the native people, sacred land sites and wildlife impacted by dams, climate change and extractive industries.

“You can’t call her Mother Nature if you continue to destroy her rivers and her earth and you’re out for the profits,” said Sul Ka Dube of the Lummi Nation. “We got to start caring, look at how many fires, look at what’s happening to our rivers, they’re dying.”

For the members of the Lummi Nation, the long journey is their part of the responsibility to represent the voices of the voiceless.

“We believe that we have the inherent right to manage the rivers and we have the inherent and spiritual obligation to protect all species that are dependent and a part of the ecosystem of the river,” said Lummi Nation’s Jewell James.

According to Sul Ka Dube, taking the totem to the nation’s capital is an effort to show unity, bringing all people together to save what is most important, our earth.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re red, white, black or yellow. We’re a part of the human family,” Sul Ka Dube said. “We all bleed the same color blood and we’re all a part of that human family.”

The Lummi Nation realizes this symbol won’t solve everything, but they aren’t deterred.

“It’s going to be a long battle, but we’ll never give up, we’ll never give up, we can’t because future generations depend on us to begin protecting the earth and protecting the rivers, protecting the salmon,” James said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.