Rise in heat-related emergencies this week in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the hot weather continues, emergency medical responders in the Magic Valley are seeing an uptick in heat-related illnesses requiring treatment.

Emergency room physician and Magic Valley Paramedics Medical Director Dr. Charles Burtis said he has seen an uptick in ER visits related to the heat, not only due to the severity of the heat being seen across the valley but how quickly conditions shifted.

“Especially this last week, we sort of had a quick turn of temperature, so a lot of people aren’t acclimated,” said Dr. Burtis.

That rise in heat-related medical emergencies is not limited to the ER either, as Magic Valley Paramedics have seen a recent increase in 911 calls, as well.

“Compared to last year’s numbers, we’re up anywhere from 50 to 75 percent in our heat-related illnesses,” said Magic Valley Paramedics Clinical Educator Sam Schwab.

Schwab said he wouldn’t be surprised if their number of heat-related illnesses requiring emergency treatment continued to rise, with the hottest time of the summer in a typical year still to come.

It’s not only dehydration or health issues that are of concern, though. Last year, Magic Valley Paramedics responded to an individual who drank too much water and wound up becoming very sick.

“He drank too much [water],” said Magic Valley Paramedics Manager Stan Flint. “He actually altered his chemical base in his body by drinking too much water.”

Dr. Burtis said he thinks people are getting out more, as they try to make up for the time lost during the coronavirus pandemic; but, he suggests if you choose to do so, to take the appropriate steps to keep yourself safe from the heat.

“Avoiding excessive direct sunlight, drinking lots of fluids and taking breaks frequently is important,” said Dr. Burtis.

