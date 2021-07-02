Advertisement

Two fires reported Wednesday in South Hills, as fire threat looms

Officials with the Sawtooth National Forest are reminding that conditions in the area are very dry
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:02 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two fires were reported on Wednesday in the Sawtooth National Forest Minidoka Ranger District.

One of those fires is located eight miles southwest of Oakley. That fire is roughly 18 acres in size. The cause of the fire is unknown. The U.S. Fores Service expects the fire to be contained at 9:00 pm on Friday.

The other fire was an escaped campfire at Father and Sons campground. That fire is contained and controlled.

Officials with the Sawtooth National Forest are reminding that conditions in the area are very dry.

KMVT was with officials on Thursday as they placed a roadside sign within forest lands alerting visitors that Stage 1 restrictions begin tomorrow. That means campfires are not allowed outside of campgrounds maintained by the forest service. Those campgrounds are usually designated by a metal or concrete fire ring.

These are all precautions being taken by the Forest Service knowing these are still the early days of the fire season, and yet blazes are already popping up.

“Typically with the conditions that we’re seeing both fuel moisture and the seasonality of things, we’re three if not four weeks ahead of schedule,” said Sawtooth National Forest Minidoka Ranger District Battalion Chief Andrew Addey.

Addey added they typically see a slow progression into the fire season from the southernmost areas towards the north with peak forest fire season being late July to early August.

Worries for more fires in the area continue to grow, however, as there is the potential for lightning on Thursday and Friday. Addey said in the district’s morning weather briefing on Thursday, they received word that the lightning activity level or LAL was going to be a level four out of a possible six on Thursday, which he said was concerning.

“What I’ve seen in the last 18 years of working in this forest is whenever we have a LAL of 4, and the conditions that we’re in, typically we’re going to get very busy on what we call a lightning bust,” said Addey. “As lightning comes through, we get multiple starts. I mean we could have upwards of 13 to 18 different fires going depending on the severity of the thunderstorms.”

Addey also asked people to keep clear of any areas where fires may be burning, in order to reduce the stress that is put upon the firefighters.

