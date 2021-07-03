Advertisement

The city of Rupert celebrates the 4th of July all weekend

The city of Rupert is celebrating the 4th of July all weekend long, with food trucks, fireworks and a car show.
The city of Rupert celebrates the 4th of July.
The city of Rupert celebrates the 4th of July.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Rupert is celebrating the 4th of July all weekend long, with food trucks, fireworks and a car show.

At the newly renovated town square in Rupert, people from all over the state of Idaho come to celebrate the holiday.

Many of the performances and events are donates or done by volunteers.

The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center decided to join in on the fun this year with a car show, and they hope it becomes part of the celebration for years to come.

Everybody is just here to support the city of Rupert, we are one big family, supporting each other,” said Becky Schow, the director of the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center.

A parade will end the festivities on Monday at 11 in the morning.

The parade route starts on the corner of 8th and Scott Ave and ends at the Stake Center.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
Vallow faces new charges in Arizona

Latest News

Close-up of a cutbow trout caught in the Silver Creek Preserve, Idaho. The cutbow is a hybrid...
In unprecedented move, fishing closed at Silver Creek Preserve
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
How to stay safe in the heat of the summer.
Fit and Well Idaho: Keeping kids safe in the summer
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls