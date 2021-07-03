The city of Rupert celebrates the 4th of July all weekend

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Rupert is celebrating the 4th of July all weekend long, with food trucks, fireworks and a car show.

At the newly renovated town square in Rupert, people from all over the state of Idaho come to celebrate the holiday.

Many of the performances and events are donates or done by volunteers.

The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center decided to join in on the fun this year with a car show, and they hope it becomes part of the celebration for years to come.

Everybody is just here to support the city of Rupert, we are one big family, supporting each other,” said Becky Schow, the director of the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center.

A parade will end the festivities on Monday at 11 in the morning.

The parade route starts on the corner of 8th and Scott Ave and ends at the Stake Center.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.