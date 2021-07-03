First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Citizens for Greater Idaho announces they will hold their first meeting in Idaho this month.

The Meet and Greet-style event will occur in Boise on Saturday, July 10th at 2 P.M. at Powderhaus Brewing Company.

Speakers include Idaho Representative Barbara Ehardt (R, Idaho Falls), Citizens for Greater Idaho President Mike McCarter and former Oregon Speaker of the House Mark Simmons.

The Citizens for Greater Idaho movement is in favor of several rural counties in Oregon joining Idaho in its first phase.

The movement’s president feels their plan is powerful because it represents the voice of the people.

“Isn’t that the way a representative government should work,” asked McCarter. “It shouldn’t come from the town down, from the politicians down. It should come from the people up.”

McCarter added the purpose of this event is to speak to those who might be interested in the movement and help educate those people about their cause.

