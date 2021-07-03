Fit and Well Idaho: Keeping kids safe in the summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many people look forward to summer all year long. While there is a lot of fun to be had, that can also sometimes come with danger.

From playing in the water to racing down the slide, the summer months bring fun for younger and older children. St. Luke’s Family Medicine’s Dr. Garret Bentley says, there are three things to remember when heading out for the day.

“We want to stay cool, we want to hydrate and stay informed,” explained Dr. Bentley.

According to Dr. Bentley, the sun is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That means, if you are headed out try to do so before those hours.

“Hydrating, we know that is just drinking fluids and there probably isn’t enough fluids that you can get when it’s really really hot and in the sun. So, that’s not really drinking juice or coffee, soda, energy drinks, those don’t count... I want water,” noted Dr. Bentley.

It’s also important to be prepared for what the day will hold. If you are going somewhere new, pack some extra snacks and water just in case.

“Do they have shades, or umbrellas, or other things like that? So, you have an area to sit under. Maybe bring some with you to help prevent heat illness or problems there,” said Bentley.

One Wendell mother of two says, she loves spending time with her children during the summer months and has found fun activities to do together. However, she says preparation is key before heading out for the day.

“Number one, we make sure we have enough liquids, water to stay hydrated and sunscreen is really important. We make sure we have applied it, get out of the sun after a little while, go sit in the shade or go inside for a second to cool off is really important to us,” expressed Heather Lamm.

On those really hot days, she says her family finds indoor activities to do during the heat of the day.

“We’ve had a lot of great programs going on at the library,” said Lamm.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.