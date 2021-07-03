In unprecedented move, fishing closed at Silver Creek Preserve

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time ever, fishing will be closed at Silver Creek Preserve.

The closure went into effect at 9 P.M. on Friday due to low water levels and extreme heat.

Recent tests at the preserve have shown water temperatures and low levels of dissolved oxygen for extended periods, which can be harmful to fish.

At this time, The Nature Conservancy does not have a timetable in place for when fishing will be able to resume. They said they are currently in uncharted territory and are closely monitoring conditions.

The Nature Conservancy wants the public to be aware the current closure is only restricted to fishing.

“The preserve still remains open for hiking, birdwatching and all of the other land-based activities people enjoy out there,” said Watershed Manager with The Nature Conservancy Erika Phillips.

She added they are additionally advising against boating, paddleboarding and floating on the preserve due to extremely low water levels. Phillips said this was a difficult decision to make especially before the holiday weekend, but they felt the need to protect the preserve and its fish.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.