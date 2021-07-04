Buhl’s Fourth of July celebration in full swing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl’s biggest weekend of the year is in full swing with Sage Brush Days bringing thousands of people to the small Idaho town.

Saturday’s portion of the festivities was highlighted by the parade down Broadway.

“It was awesome. It was very patriotic, it was hot, but it was fun,” said Shoshone resident Heidi Lyon. “We love the water being sprayed, so that was great.”

This weekend brings Buhl into the Southern Idaho spotlight, something that is so important to the area.

“This is Buhl’s big time of the year,” said Jum Schouten of the Buhl Chamber of Commerce. “They had the trout festival, which we had last night, the trout feed. Then today, the Sage Brush Parade. Got all sorts of events going on at the park. It’s our big weekend for the year to highlight Buhl.”

The parade was full of classic Fourth of July traditions and favorites for the whole family.

“I would say [my favorite is] the airplane flying over and the national anthem,” Lyon said. “[My favorite is] the candy and all the cars and the antiques,” said Lyon’s daughter Saige.

The Buhl Chamber of Commerce, who coordinated many of the events, knows this weekend’s importance to local businesses and the town’s image.

“Look at how many people it brought to town. We’re doing our best to bring people in and support Buhl,” Schouten said.

After the parade, there was much more to enjoy, culminating in Sunday night’s firework display.

“Now you go on over to the park, there’s all sorts of vendors, live music, got a beer garden over in the park,” Schouten said. “There will be a water hose competition later with the fire department. So, there are all sorts of things going on today so enjoy. Then tomorrow night we’ll have the fourth of July fireworks.”

