Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford Butte Fire is currently burning about 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.

According to the BLM, it is approximately 5,412 acres.

The Castleford Butte Fire was reported Saturday morning, and is described as actively running in the grass towards the North East.

The BLM told KMVT that passing thunderstorms have made containment of the fire difficult.

Castleford Rural Fire Department, Rangeland Fire Protection, BLM Fire Department, and the Twin Falls Fire Department are currently on scene with ground and air tankers.

Aircraft has been allowed off the ground and there are now six Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), one Large Air Tanker, one Air Attack and one Lead Plane on scene, BLM said.

Due to difficult conditions, containment is expected for Sunday at 8:00 pm and control is expected for Monday at 8:00 pm.

There are no structures threatened at this time.

The cause is under investigation, but it is suspected to be human caused.

