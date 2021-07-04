Advertisement

Community input needed for future roadwork

“Community involvement and hearing from our citizens is a really important part of everything that we do.”
A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The time has come again for Idaho residents to make themselves heard about how the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) should continue to work on Idaho’s highways and byways.

Every July, ITD asks for citizen input on the seven-year master plan for transportation improvement projects.

This year ITD is asking for input on major projects in South Central Idaho including the widening of Highway 75 in Blaine County, reconstruction and realignment of US-93 in Jerome County and many more.

ITD says that this community input is vital to their work being effective, efficient and successful.

“Community involvement and hearing from our citizens is a really important part of everything that we do,” said ITD’s Jessica Williams. “The reason that it’s so important is because nobody knows their communities better than the people that live there.”

For more information on upcoming projects, including an interactive roadwork map, and how to make yourself heard, visit ITD’s website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
Vallow faces new charges in Arizona
911
Idaho Falls woman saved by three-year-old daughter