Community input needed for future roadwork

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The time has come again for Idaho residents to make themselves heard about how the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) should continue to work on Idaho’s highways and byways.

Every July, ITD asks for citizen input on the seven-year master plan for transportation improvement projects.

This year ITD is asking for input on major projects in South Central Idaho including the widening of Highway 75 in Blaine County, reconstruction and realignment of US-93 in Jerome County and many more.

ITD says that this community input is vital to their work being effective, efficient and successful.

“Community involvement and hearing from our citizens is a really important part of everything that we do,” said ITD’s Jessica Williams. “The reason that it’s so important is because nobody knows their communities better than the people that live there.”

For more information on upcoming projects, including an interactive roadwork map, and how to make yourself heard, visit ITD’s website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.