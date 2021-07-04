Fireworks bans are in place in Blaine County this Fourth of July

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There will be a lack of Fourth July festivities in Blaine County this weekend, due to a lack of precipitation in the Wood River Basin that has created exceptional drought conditions in parts of the valley.

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McGlaughlin said the level of dryness in Blaine County is unprecedented. He said every day the area is setting new daily records for fire danger, and since the beginning of April they have received about two inches of rain.

“Which is considerably less than normal, and that is coming off of a Winter where we had 30 percent of our normal snowfall, and that was after another dry winter,” McGlaughlin said.

Due to the conditions, Ketchum, Hailey, and Blaine County have issued bans on fireworks. Ketchum and Haley’s ordinances last 180 days, and Blaine County’s resolutions last up until Halloween. McGlaughlin said the ban extends to “Safe and Sane” fireworks like fountains and sparklers.

“Over the course of my career, I have seen a lot of fires started by fireworks. The busiest single day I had when I worked up in Washington State we had seventeen fires in one day,” said McGlaughlin. “Which is really a tough thing to do and deal with when you are in a small department like we are.”

Bellevue has issued a similar ban that lasts up until October 31 like Blaine County. Mayor Ned Burns said he and his fire chief had a long conversation about public safety concerns and people being reckless and careless with fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.

“I have never seen it dry this early. We are looking at late July, late August level dryness,” said Burns. “Bellevue is surrounded by lots of dry sagebrushes, and if a fire gets started in there it could be difficult to put out. It could lead to a structure fire.”

The mayor said unlike Hailey, Ketchum, and Blaine County their ban focuses more on aerial fireworks that are also illegal under state law. Burns said they are fine with most “Safe and Sane” fireworks.

“You can use sparklers. You can have the little poppers. Anything that doesn’t leave the ground or explode,” Burns said.

To help notify the public of the bans in place there are electronic signs posted along the highway in Blaine County, and there is also signage posted in Ketchum. Burns said he thinks residents and visitors will be respectful and keep this Fourth of July a safe one.

“Everyone realizes how hot and dry it is this year relative to other years, so I think people are going to be pretty good about it,” Burns said.

The fine for violating the fireworks ban in Ketchum, Hailey, and Blaine County is $1,000 and does not extend to firework displays performed by professionals and overseen by the local fire departments.

