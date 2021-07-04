Fourth of July festivities in Hailey are drawing a big crowd this year

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fireworks might be banned in Hailey this 4th of July, but the city and its partners are still planning on offering residents and visitors a special celebration this weekend

Hailey’s Days of the Old West kicked off Friday, and leading up to the Fourth of July people will be able to enjoy a list of activities including an antique market, rodeo, and old west parade. Most of the festivities were canceled last year due to COVID.

“Last year because of COVID we held a little bit of stuff here in Hailey. We did have a parade here on the back streets, and we did the fireworks,” said Mike McKenna, Ex. Dir. of the Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley. “Last year was more of a stay with you small pod, BBQ in the backyard. Now let’s get out and see our friends and neighbors again.”

Snowflake Creation’s Curtis Workman, one of the vendors at the Antique Market in Hailey, said it’s nice to return to normalcy again.

“If there is one silver lining from last year it is how much more it makes you appreciate this year and being able to get out and get to see people,” said Workman. “It just intensifies that appreciation.”

Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge said he is already seeing a big turnout in town for the Fourth of July festivities.

“We have a lot of people in town right now. Traffic is pretty overloaded, stores are pretty overloaded. It’s quite a bit of turnout for the Hailey events this year,” Baledge said.

McKenna said the city expects many people from the Treasure Valley to come down due to Boise’s Fourth of July Parade being canceled. As of Saturday, chairs were already lined up along Main Street in anticipation of the big parade on Sunday, but the one thing that people are looking most forward to is the public fireworks display that will be launched at Wood River High School.

“In fact, I spent some of the time this week just going to all of the hotels to remind folks the fireworks are going on,” McKenna said.

With the dry conditions in the Wood River Valley, the fire chief said there were discussions about possibly canceling the public firework display this year, but in the end, they felt safe about performing it. The show is performed by a professional pyrotechnic, and the field it is aimed over is an irrigated field that the school district waters for like a day and a half before the show. He also said two different fire departments are going to be participating in protecting the area this year.

“Hailey and Bellevue [fire departments] will be there. Four apparatuses and about 20 personnel surrounding the show. Just that extra precaution because it is very dry,” Baledge said.

The fire chief said things that could shut down the show are lightning, weather, and wind concerns. As far as the dryness he said they have actually lit off shows in worst conditions.

“We are in a pretty heavy drought. We have been in heavy droughts before, and we have still gone on with the show. So far the show has gone off pretty well without any major problems,” Baledge said.

Workman said he is looking forward to all the festivities in Hailey this year because the Fourth of July is special for him, and he is grateful for the country he lives in.

“It is absolutely wonderful to be part of this country,” Workman said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.