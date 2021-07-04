ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of 3257 South and 2400 East, in Gooding County.

Erik Fernandez, 26, of Jerome, was driving northbound on 2400 East in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup when he drove left of the centerline.

Fernandez continued off the roadway where his vehicle overturned and he was ejected.

Fernandez succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.