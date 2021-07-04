Advertisement

ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash

On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of 3257 South and 2400 East, in Gooding County.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of 3257 South and 2400 East, in Gooding County.

Erik Fernandez, 26, of Jerome, was driving northbound on 2400 East in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup when he drove left of the centerline.

Fernandez continued off the roadway where his vehicle overturned and he was ejected.

Fernandez succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
Vallow faces new charges in Arizona
911
Idaho Falls woman saved by three-year-old daughter

Latest News

Fireworks bans are in place in Blaine County this Fourth of July
Fireworks bans are in place in Blaine County this Fourth of July
Buhl celebration in full swing
Buhl’s Fourth of July celebration in full swing
Fourth of July festivities in Hailey are drawing a big crowd this year
Fourth of July festivities in Hailey are drawing a big crowd this year
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock