Gooding fire blamed on electrical malfunction

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A structure fire broke out just before midnight Sunday in Gooding. Fire crews say the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction in a three car garage. There were no injuries in the blaze, but the garage was considered a complete loss. Fire crews from Gooding, Shoshone, Wendell and Richfield all responded to the scene and were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.