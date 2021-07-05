Advertisement

Gooding fire blamed on electrical malfunction

Late-night fire leaves no injuries
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A structure fire broke out just before midnight Sunday in Gooding. Fire crews say the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction in a three car garage. There were no injuries in the blaze, but the garage was considered a complete loss. Fire crews from Gooding, Shoshone, Wendell and Richfield all responded to the scene and were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

