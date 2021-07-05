Gooding tight end commits to Michigan

GOODING Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s No. 1 football recruit has made up his mind.

Gooding’s Colston Loveland officially announced his commitment on this Fourth of July, celebrating his own independence from the recruiting trail. He is headed to the Big X.

The University of Michigan!” exclaimed Loveland.

The senior tight end chose the Wolverines over 14 other programs, including LSU and Alabama.

“Just tradition of the town, the players, everyone is super good people over there,” Loveland said. “I loved it.”

“I think Gooding is pretty well known in the state for football and I think outside of Idaho people are starting to realize there’s a a little tiny town that has pretty good football players in it, Andersen said.

The recruiting process is far from easy. Just ask Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen who’s been assisting Loveland every step of the way.

“Colston is a standup kid and the recruiting business is a dirty business,” Andersen explained. “To watch him go through it and stay who he is and remain to be a such a good kid and someone we can put him in front of people is really cool.”

Michigan happened to be Loveland’s last visit of the summer and he plans to go again during the season.

On what it was like meeting head coach Jim Harbaugh...

“He was super, super chill, lax guy,” Loveland said. “I imagined him being a little more intense, but he’s a great guy and I enjoyed meeting him.”

Loveland wanted to commit before his senior year so he could focus on his goals as a Senator.

“Right now worried about getting a ring.”

“It’s really easy for a kid to go through this process and become something that you haven’t known him to be,” Andersen said. “Colston remained Colston.”

While he’s gifted athletically, he possesses an intangible that’s not always noticeable among high level recruits, character.

“He’s a phenomenal football player, but he’ll be remembered in this town for the person that he is well before that,” Andersen exclaimed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.