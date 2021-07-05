Idaho to be represented in the U.S. Navy once again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new $2.6 billion dollar submarine will soon be joining the United States Navy fleet, and it’s named after the Gem State.

The U.S.S. Idaho is a Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, that will be the fifth Navy vessel to be named after the 43rd state.

“It’s an honor... We haven’t had a ship named after this state for 102 years,” said Navy Veteran Richard Fife. “So, we’re very pleased with this decision.”

The submariners who will make up the crew of the U.S.S. Idaho, are touring around the state to meet with residents and veterans as a lead-up to the submarine’s debut.

“We are forging a bond,” expressed U.S.S. Idaho Commanding Officer Nicholas Meyers. “A lasting one, between the people of Idaho and the crew of the next U.S.S. Idaho.”

The crew is so inspired by the state, that they have adopted some of what they called the state’s characteristics as their motto. “We immediately turned to our namesake state for our philosophy with our Idaho acronym of Integrity, Discipline, Accountability, Health Habits and Ownership,” Meyers explained.

Idaho veterans who have met with the crew are proud to see these young men continue the legacy they fought so hard to create.

“It is a tremendous bond between active-duty crewmembers, as well as retired sub vets, as you see with Trout Base,” Fife added. “It’s a bond that is very strong. We’re glad to see that, we’re glad to have it.”

The vessel is scheduled to be christened in the summer of 2022, and will be commissioned into the Navy fleet in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.