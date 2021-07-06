Fire marshal reminds residents of how to properly dispose of unused fireworks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department is reminding residents about what to do with any fireworks that you may have left over, as it is now illegal to light off any fireworks in the state of Idaho.

If you have fireworks left over that you didn’t use, it is illegal to light them off, or to keep them in your house for next year.

Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda says, before you throw them away, you must soak them in a bucket of water for 24 hours.

The reason you can’t keep them, is because there is a chance of the fireworks catching on fire in your house, which could result in huge damages.

“Again when you are done put those in a 5 gallon bucket of water and then you can throw them away, every year we respond to dumpster fires, and last year we responded to a garage on fire, for somebody who put their fireworks in the garage and then had a fire,” said Tim Lauda, the fire marshal.

The last day you could light off fireworks was midnight on July 5.

