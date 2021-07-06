Firework bans respected over Fourth of July weekend in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parts of Blaine County issued a fireworks ban before the Fourth of July weekend, and KMVT had the opportunity to talk to some of the local fire chiefs to see how things went on Sunday.

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin said “amazingly” Ketchum had almost no fireworks set off over the weekend, and no calls for wildfires. He said overall nothing really dramatic happened that impacted his department’s level of service or response time.

“We were busy with other calls though, including medical calls, car accidents, and mountain bike accidents,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin and Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said they are “delighted” with the community response, as well as that of the visitors in respecting the fireworks ban. The mayor said he was also pleased to see some moisture come into the area this weekend, considering how dry it has been.

“We are also thrilled to see some rain come through our town. That helped bring a smile to everyone’s face. We need water badly and even having a sprinkling is refreshing to all,” Bradshaw said.

Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge said his area had a pretty tame Fourth of July weekend as well, even though they saw an influx of people coming into town for the parade and public fireworks show. He said they also had a couple of minor medical calls due to the heat, but no fire calls regarding fireworks.

However, the fire chiefs in Hailey and Ketchum want to remind people that the firework bans are in effect for 180 days in their cities, and parts of the Wood River Valley are experiencing Stage 5-Exceptional Drought Conditions.

“We did get a tiny bit of rain the last couple of days, but that’s not enough to help anybody out. It is super dry, everybody needs to be careful,” Baledge said.

Bradshaw added the area is seeing the lowest water levels it has seen in decades, “and we have the highest fire risk. Please be cautious with any kind of fire and fireworks.”

Hailey and Blaine County also have Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in place. Under the restrictions, the following acts are prohibited within the City of Ketchum on public and private lands, roads, and trails:

Unattended fires and campfires.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited acts.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Sun Valley issues a fireworks ban.

Sun Valley has joined Blaine county and some Wood River cities in enacting a firework ban.

The resolution passed by the city council makes it illegal for fireworks to be used during the fire season, which lasts from June 1st to October 31st.

The ban does not extend to professional firework displays overseen by the fire department.

Sun Valley now joins Hailey, Bellevue, Ketchum, and Blaine County in issuing firework bans, due to the dry conditions and fire concerns in the Wood River Valley.

Sun Valley resolution on fireworks (SK)

