Lekkerkerk preps for Jr. PGA Championship following sectional finish

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School golfer is back home briefly after competing in two major tournaments.

Derek Lekkerkerk tied for second place in the Rocky Mountain Sectional Championship in Big Sky, Montana, qualifying for the Junior PGA Championship.

He returned home, repacked and took off for Pinehurst, North Carolina to compete in the 2021 High School Golf National Invitational. Lekkerkerk finished in 63rd place out of more than 320 golfers representing 49 states.

The soon-to-be junior qualified for nationals by winning the 4A individual state championship in May.

He shot an 81 on the first day, followed by scores of 74 and 77. Lekkerkerk told KMVT he made the second largest jump following his second day score, moving up 76 places.

“There’s always room for improvement in this game. You’re never perfect and I think that is what keeps me and lot of people coming back,” Lekkerkerk explained. “So the goal is always to be better, I got a couple of things in mind, but I’m just going to keep my head up, one shot at a time moving forward.”

Lekkerkerk now prepares for the Junior PGA Championship, which is next week in Lexington, Kentucky.

Then the Callaway World Championship in San Diego the following week.

Reece Garey of Kimberly, the Idaho state 3A golf champion, also competed at the national high school invite, finishing in 130th place out of 210+ golfers.

