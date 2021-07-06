Advertisement

Mental health experts are urging those struggling to reach out

“There is always someone to talk to whether it’s a doctor, a friend, a family member, a neighbor, an addiction specialist.”
Mental Health Generic AP News source
Mental Health Generic AP News source(AP Graphics Bank)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 pandemic had many negative effects on our lives over the past 18 months. Addiction, relapse, and the need for mental health services skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sarah O’Brien with Ark Behavioral Health spoke with KMVT about the pandemic’s negative effects on those struggling with mental health issues or addiction. She said when in-person services had to be shut down those who were struggling were pushed even further into depression or addiction because they naturally try to isolate themselves from others and the pandemic shutdowns exacerbated those feelings.

She said we had become so used to having others around us when the country shut down people did not know where to turn.

Now as pandemic restrictions loosen, she explained how important it is to reach out.

“I think if you’re struggling, or you’re concerned about someone who’s struggling the most important thing to do is reach out for help,” said O’Brien. “One thing, working in the field and also being in recovery myself, is that we can’t do this alone. There is always someone to talk to whether it’s a doctor, a friend, a family member, a neighbor, an addiction specialist. You don’t need to fight this alone.”

She said some signs and symptoms someone may be struggling with mental health issues or addiction include people not being reliable, calling in sick to work more often, disheveled appearances, and struggles with finances.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

The Magic Valley Paramedics
Rise in heat-related emergencies this week in the Magic Valley
The CDC and FDA recommend SPF sunscreen 15 and higher be applied before going in the sun and...
Sunscreen is important for staying safe in the summer sun
Idaho ranks last for safe states during COVID-19 according to one report
Report: Idaho ranks last for safe states during COVID-19
Just over half of Idaho adults have received COVID vaccine
Just over half of Idaho adults have received COVID vaccine