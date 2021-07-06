Mental health experts are urging those struggling to reach out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 pandemic had many negative effects on our lives over the past 18 months. Addiction, relapse, and the need for mental health services skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sarah O’Brien with Ark Behavioral Health spoke with KMVT about the pandemic’s negative effects on those struggling with mental health issues or addiction. She said when in-person services had to be shut down those who were struggling were pushed even further into depression or addiction because they naturally try to isolate themselves from others and the pandemic shutdowns exacerbated those feelings.

She said we had become so used to having others around us when the country shut down people did not know where to turn.

Now as pandemic restrictions loosen, she explained how important it is to reach out.

“I think if you’re struggling, or you’re concerned about someone who’s struggling the most important thing to do is reach out for help,” said O’Brien. “One thing, working in the field and also being in recovery myself, is that we can’t do this alone. There is always someone to talk to whether it’s a doctor, a friend, a family member, a neighbor, an addiction specialist. You don’t need to fight this alone.”

She said some signs and symptoms someone may be struggling with mental health issues or addiction include people not being reliable, calling in sick to work more often, disheveled appearances, and struggles with finances.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.