Study shows some teachers and parents are concerned students are falling behind

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Education faced unprecedented challenges over the last year and a half. When COVID-19 caused schools to shift to remote learning teachers and students had to learn new ways of learning.

A new study by Instructure found half of teachers and parents in the study believe students have significantly fallen behind.

Many parents are concerned that their children won’t be ready for the next school year due to the COVID slide.

Trenton Goble, the VP of K-12 Strategy for Canvas, told KMVT that it is important to continue helping children learn over the summer they do also need to break to help recharge their batteries so it’s good to have a healthy mix of learning and time off.

“But I think it’s important during the summer months that we don’t stop learning,” said Goble. “But we think about it in different ways, we make sure that our kids continue to read. So, you know, trips to the library, get books that kids are interested in are really important. Engaging in activities in the summer that are still fun. You know, going to a museum, the zoo, getting out together as a family, and spending time together.”

He added that it is important to talk with your kids to understand their concerns and where they are mentally, and how they feel about their education. He said there will be plenty of time as kids transition back into school to re-engage back into the academic elements of learning.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.