Advertisement

Study shows some teachers and parents are concerned students are falling behind

“I think it’s important during the summer months that we don’t stop learning.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Education faced unprecedented challenges over the last year and a half. When COVID-19 caused schools to shift to remote learning teachers and students had to learn new ways of learning.

A new study by Instructure found half of teachers and parents in the study believe students have significantly fallen behind.

Many parents are concerned that their children won’t be ready for the next school year due to the COVID slide.

Trenton Goble, the VP of K-12 Strategy for Canvas, told KMVT that it is important to continue helping children learn over the summer they do also need to break to help recharge their batteries so it’s good to have a healthy mix of learning and time off.

“But I think it’s important during the summer months that we don’t stop learning,” said Goble. “But we think about it in different ways, we make sure that our kids continue to read. So, you know, trips to the library, get books that kids are interested in are really important. Engaging in activities in the summer that are still fun. You know, going to a museum, the zoo, getting out together as a family, and spending time together.”

He added that it is important to talk with your kids to understand their concerns and where they are mentally, and how they feel about their education. He said there will be plenty of time as kids transition back into school to re-engage back into the academic elements of learning.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

Fire marshal reminds residents of how to properly dispose of unused fireworks.
Fire marshal reminds residents of how to properly dispose of unused fireworks
Thousands flock to Rupert for their annual 4th of July Parade.
Thousands flock to Rupert for their annual 4th of July Parade
Fireworks
Fire marshal reminds residents of how to properly dispose of unused fireworks
City council plans to discuss two initiatives during public hearing, including regulating...
Workforce housing options on the agenda in Ketchum