Thousands flock to Rupert for their annual 4th of July Parade

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thousands showed up for the annual 4th of July parade in Rupert Monday morning. The parade runs through the historic downtown area.

“It’s been fantastic, the community has been fantastic, the crowds have been huge, it’s been good all the way through,” said Dan Gammon with the Kiwanis Club.

Since last year’s festivities were smaller, the city began celebrating Independence Day on Thursday, with different events each day.

From mutton bustin’, to a car show, there was something for everyone.

“A lot more than what we normally see, I think everybody is excited to be out, support community events and have a good time,” said Gammon.

The parade lasted for more than an hour.

Tractors, classic cars, and cheerleaders could be seen parading through the streets, and everybody had their favorite section of the show.

“Her dad and my grandfather used to train horses for a living, so the Mexican horses are just another spot for us,” said Rupert resident Denisse Jimenez.

“I like the classic cars in the parade, I like tractors, I’m kind of a farm guy,” said Rick Kartchner, a Burley resident.

Everybody was glad to see people’s smiling faces again.

“All I’ve done here is cooking, but I enjoy seeing people and having good conversations,” said Gammon.

