Twin Falls wins Cowboy Classic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cowboy Classic is in the books and the hometown team was crowned champions early Sunday afternoon.

Twin Falls went 3-1 in round robin play with wins over lower Columbia, Reno and Walla Walla.

The Cowboys ended up going to the championship and defeated Reno 3-2 in the nine-inning affair Sunday afternoon. Otho Savage pitched a complete game, striking out six in the title game. Wyatt Solosabal had two hits, pacing the Cowboys.

Round Robin Scoring Summaries:

Twin Falls 10, Walla Walla 0 (6): Wyatt Solosabal paced the team with three hits. Nolan Hardesty added two hits and three RBIs. Otho Savage went 5 innings, striking out seven. Luke Moon also pitched an inning.

Mountain View 5, Twin Falls 2: Mountain View jumped out to a three-run lead after the first inning and the Cowboys had to play catch-up. Nolan Hardesty went six innings in the loss. Tyler Horner led the Cowboys with a pair of hits.

Twin Falls 3, Lower Columbia 2: Down 2-1, the Cowboys rallied in the bottom of the seventh to win the game on a Jace Mahlke walk-off. He had two RBIs to lead Twin Falls while Magnum Hofstetter paced the team with three hits. Calvry Leiser pitched 6.1 innings, striking out five. Luke Moon finished it off with 2/3 innings, striking out one.

