Workforce housing options on the agenda in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Ketchum City Council will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday regarding the workforce housing crisis in the area, and one of the two initiatives scheduled on the agenda could go into effect immediately if the council decides to act on it.

One of the initiatives up for discussion and action is an Emergency Ordinance (1222) to allow short-term use of recreational vehicles on private property for qualified local workers.

The ordinance would allow camping in all residential and tourist districts subject to the approval of an administrative use permit. Occupancy would be limited to no more than six months in any calendar year, and not allowed at all during the Winter months spanning from November 30 to March 15. Other conditions that apply are the:

The RV must be located on private property and may not be within the public rights of way.

Occupants must be either an Idaho resident who is locally employed, a caregiver for the household, or a family of the household. Locally employed can further be defined as an individual who is dependent on the local economy for livelihood, and it does not include remote or virtual work out of the area.

And RV’s can’t be used for short-term rental occupancy.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the ordinance could be put in place immediately if the city council chooses to waive all three readings. If the council approves the ordinance he thinks somewhere between 20 to 30 permits could be issued. However, the short-term rental regulation could take a little longer.

“It could take up to a month to put in place, and it will also depend on the council and if they want to waive additional readings,” said Bradshaw.

On Tuesday during the public hearing staff will be asking the mayor and council for direction regarding a draft ordinance regulating short-term rental properties.

Over the last few months people in the Ketchum area, mostly local workers, have expressed frustration about the lack of affordable housing in the area due to some rental properties in the area being used as vacation rentals or listed on sites like Airbnb.

Bradshaw said the staff and council will be exploring and discussing what cities like McCall and Sandpoint did to regulate short-term rentals. The regulation of short-term rentals in Idaho is not permitted. However, it is permitted if a county or city deems it necessary to, “safeguard the public health, safety and general welfare” of the community in which short-term rentals operate

“So we are going to look at measures that are legally permissible,” Bradshaw said. “and the idea being that it could potentially create some housing availability for long-term renters, as we move from short-term renters to long-term renters.”

The Ketchum City Council meeting starts at 4 pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.