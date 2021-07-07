Advertisement

Award-winning Blaine County teacher set for new role in Twin Falls School District

Jorge Pulleiro was named 2021 Idaho Teacher of the Year
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This academic year, Twin Falls High School will have an award-winning teacher on its staff.

Jorge Pulleiro was named Idaho’s 2021 Teacher of the Year for his work leading a dual immersion Spanish Language Arts program at Wood River Middle School in Hailey. He was also recently named to the Carnegie Corporation of New York’s annual list of Great Immigrants, Great Americans.

This year, Pulleiro will be moving to a new role as the Associate Principal at Twin Falls High School.

“I hope I can be the instructional leader that our students need....a role model, a mentor and friend,” Pulleiro said.

Pulleiro, who is originally from Argentina, spoke to being inspired to teach thanks to a third-grade teacher who believed in him.

“I was extremely bullied only because I wanted to learn,” said Pulleiro. “There was one teacher that changed my life and I always talk about her, and this was my third-grade teacher who truly showed me what compassion is all about.”

Prior to his career in education, Pulleiro was a member of the U.S. Army for six years during which he participated in the Troops to Teachers program.

He added his recent honors have made him feel as if leaving his friends, family, culture and country in order to pursue his dream was worth it. He said winning such prestigious awards has been emotional for him, and that upon learning of his Great Immigrants, Great Americans honor he cried.

“I owe everything to my mother,” said Pulleiro. “Even though she was not educated, she taught me that if I wanted to come out of poverty that I needed the education that she couldn’t have.”

