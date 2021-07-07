Advertisement

Buhl restaurant looking forward to upcoming Grand Reveal

Behind the Business: Train Station Pizza
Behind the Business
Behind the Business(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One longstanding Magic Valley establishment recently got a well-deserved facelift, and now they are eager to show off their upgraded venue to the community.

Located on US-30, Train Station Pizza has become known for their handcrafted pizzas during the 35 years they have been in operation. The facility, which is an old train station building, was originally built in 1908.

In addition to their famous pizza and Italian food, the restaurant has a lounge area where patrons can enjoy an adult beverage during a football game. They also feature a Hall of Freedom where photos of family, friends and community members who served in the military are displayed.

General Manager Kelly Danielson said one thing that makes her family’s business stand apart from the rest is the support they receive from the community.

“Through this whole process of our painting and doing repairs and everything, our Buhl community has been absolutely outstanding and amazing,” said Danielson.

Danielson added this upgrade to the facilities is a dream come true for her.

Train Station Pizza’s Grand Reveal will be on Friday at 3:30 P.M., where patrons can view their finished new paint job, as well as, new murals created by a local artist will be on display.

The project was completed thanks to Operation Facelift in conjunction with their community sponsor: Snake River Pool and Spa.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Robinson, Arlene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Bell, Tabitha Monique
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Jones, Norma Louyne
Frank Orvid Fish, son of Earl and Allison Fish, was born on Dec. 8, 1933, in Hagerman, ID,...
Fish, Frank Orvid