Buhl restaurant looking forward to upcoming Grand Reveal

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One longstanding Magic Valley establishment recently got a well-deserved facelift, and now they are eager to show off their upgraded venue to the community.

Located on US-30, Train Station Pizza has become known for their handcrafted pizzas during the 35 years they have been in operation. The facility, which is an old train station building, was originally built in 1908.

In addition to their famous pizza and Italian food, the restaurant has a lounge area where patrons can enjoy an adult beverage during a football game. They also feature a Hall of Freedom where photos of family, friends and community members who served in the military are displayed.

General Manager Kelly Danielson said one thing that makes her family’s business stand apart from the rest is the support they receive from the community.

“Through this whole process of our painting and doing repairs and everything, our Buhl community has been absolutely outstanding and amazing,” said Danielson.

Danielson added this upgrade to the facilities is a dream come true for her.

Train Station Pizza’s Grand Reveal will be on Friday at 3:30 P.M., where patrons can view their finished new paint job, as well as, new murals created by a local artist will be on display.

The project was completed thanks to Operation Facelift in conjunction with their community sponsor: Snake River Pool and Spa.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.