Fire in Twin Falls residential area due to fireworks, officials say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three fire engine units and a medical unit responded to a fire in Twin Falls Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire before it reached any structures or hurt anyone.

Officials say the fire, in a residential area near the intersection of Filer Avenue West and Sparks St., was due to fireworks.

Starting Tuesday, July 6., fireworks are prohibited in Twin Falls.

“Any time that you are shooting aerial fireworks, especially in residential areas, that there are areas that you might not see that are very susceptible to fire and what that does is threaten structures, that threatens life that threatens everyone in the neighborhood really.” said Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre.

Aguirre said the fire department reacted quickly to quell the fire because of a witness acting as soon as the fire came into view.

