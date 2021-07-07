Advertisement

Fire in Twin Falls residential area due to fireworks, officials say

Starting Tuesday, July 6th, all fireworks are prohibited in Twin Falls
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three fire engine units and a medical unit responded to a fire in Twin Falls Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire before it reached any structures or hurt anyone.

Officials say the fire, in a residential area near the intersection of Filer Avenue West and Sparks St., was due to fireworks.

Starting Tuesday, July 6., fireworks are prohibited in Twin Falls.

“Any time that you are shooting aerial fireworks, especially in residential areas, that there are areas that you might not see that are very susceptible to fire and what that does is threaten structures, that threatens life that threatens everyone in the neighborhood really.” said Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre.

Aguirre said the fire department reacted quickly to quell the fire because of a witness acting as soon as the fire came into view.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

Magic Valley Beer Festival
Rotary Club excited to host Magic Valley Beer Festival again
The Wood River Fire and Rescue team was dispatched to reports of a dog stuck on a cliff...
Wood River Fire and Rescue save lost dog ‘Honey Bear’ from cliff ledge
Starting Tuesday, July 6th, all fireworks are prohibited in Twin Falls
Fire in Twin Falls residential area due to fireworks, officials say
Mental Health Generic AP News source
Mental health experts are urging those struggling to reach out