Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a western Montana town early Tuesday.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear had wandered into the campsite a couple of times before the fatal attack.

The pre-dawn attack happened in Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena.

A team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists assisted by a crew aboard a helicopter were trying to track down the bear. They planned to kill it if they could find it.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and further circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation.

