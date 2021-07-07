Idaho gubernatorial primary grows crowded with 11 candidates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eleven candidates have now filed paperwork with the state indicating a run for Idaho governor in 2022, making for a crowded Republican ballot.

The Idaho Press reports the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising.

Those running as Republicans include current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, Ed Humphreys of Eagle, Lisa Marie of Boise, Chris Hammond of Lewiston, Jeff Cotton of Boise and Cody Usabel of Meridian.

Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa has filed to run as a Democrat, and John Dionne of Boise and Robert Dempsey of Paul are unaffiliated candidates.

