Advertisement

Idaho gubernatorial primary grows crowded with 11 candidates

(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eleven candidates have now filed paperwork with the state indicating a run for Idaho governor in 2022, making for a crowded Republican ballot.

The Idaho Press reports the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising.

Those running as Republicans include current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, Ed Humphreys of Eagle, Lisa Marie of Boise, Chris Hammond of Lewiston, Jeff Cotton of Boise and Cody Usabel of Meridian.

Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa has filed to run as a Democrat, and John Dionne of Boise and Robert Dempsey of Paul are unaffiliated candidates.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

Added membership benefits
Idaho State Historical Society offers multiple access membership
Rotary Club excited to host Magic Valley Beer Festival again
Rotary Club excited to host Magic Valley Beer Festival again
Wood River Fire and Rescue save lost dog ‘Honey Bear’ from cliff ledge
Wood River Fire and Rescue save lost dog 'Honey Bear' from cliff
Silver Creek Preserve closed to fishing due to heat