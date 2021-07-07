Idaho State Historical Society offers multiple access membership

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Historical Society has a way to help you stay out of the heat this summer, all while learning all about the deep history of the Gem State.

The Twin Falls Historical Museum and eight other sites across Idaho are participating in the Reciprocal Membership Pilot Program to encourage and expand access to Idaho history for the public.

For the cost of one membership, you can gain access to all nine participating sites, allowing you access at no extra charge.

Beyond that, you will be subscribed to a newsletter that tells you about any coming events at the participating locations.

“We’re really excited to really help the citizens of Idaho understand everything that this state has to offer and how much the citizens have contributed to make Idaho such a fantastic place that we live in today,” said Jennifer James of the Idaho State Historical Society.

Participating locations include sites in Twin Falls, Hagerman, Boise and many more.

For more information and a full list of participating locations, visit the Idaho State Historical Society website.

