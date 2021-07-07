Kimberly graduate, among the 20 players on the 2021-22 CSI volleyball roster

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball season is set to start in approximately six weeks after playing a rare spring season due to COVID-19.

Some members of the program are assisting in a high school all-skills camp. One former camper is now a freshman on the team, Emma Jensen of Kimberly.

She’ll be one of 20 athletes on the roster this fall, which is larger than usual.

The team will feature returners, recruits on scholarship, plus athletes who are playing without a scholarship, but may get more action in the sand season, which CSI hasn’t had for two years.

Plus, having summer camps and playing in the fall is giving the program a bit more normalcy.

“Just playing in the fall, spring was fun for one year, but it really interfered with recruiting, it really interfered with everything that I do in the spring with sand and all that kind of stuff,” exclaimed head coach Jim Cartisser. “So I’m very happy to be back to our normal, “normal” as we can get season.

I’ve been going to these CSI camps since probably sixth or seventh grade, so you always look up to the players and excited to see them there and look up to them and learn from them and they’re always super nice and fun. With me, so the chance that I’m now on the other side of that is super crazy. I’m super privileged to have that

Camps are still available for those interested volleyball players in the area.

The CSI team camp begins Thursday, while the Back to School high school and middle school camps are slated for August 6 and 7.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.