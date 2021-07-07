Advertisement

Little sends five ISP troopers to Mexico, U.S. border

The five troopers started their 21-day mission on July 6.
(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that he sent five Idaho State Police troopers to the border between Mexico and the United States.

The announcement comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter to the nation’s governors in June asking for extra manpower through other states’ law enforcement agencies.

The five troopers started their 21-day mission on July 6. The troopers will be cross-deputized with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and will act under the same authority given to Arizona State troopers.

“Our specialized team will help curb the flow of illegal drug smuggling and organized crime into our country and our state, and the troopers will gain valuable hands-on training that will improve their ability to serve the people of Idaho when they return,” Little said.

The support will cost the State of Idaho $53,391 – $16,149 in travel and other costs and $37,242 in personnel costs. ISP will ensure the troopers’ duties in Idaho will be covered.

“We did our homework and worked closely with the State of Arizona to determine the true needs and how Idaho can help in a meaningful, impactful way without compromising public safety here at home,” Little said. “States frequently assist each other through the emergency response system with fires, floods, and other emergencies, and this situation is no different.”

Little joined four other Republican governors (from Florida, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska) in sending support.

