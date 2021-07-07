Advertisement

Northern Idaho’s housing costs drive away police recruits

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho law enforcement officials say high housing prices are making it difficult to attract police officers.

Coeur d’Alene Police Capt. Dave Hagar tells the Coeur d’Alene Press that low crime rates and an outdoor lifestyle are big draws but that skyrocketing housing prices are turning people away.

The Coeur d’Alene Association of Realtors says the median residential home sale price was $476,000 in March. That’s a 47% increase from a year ago.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris says his agency has recruited new hires only to have them decline the job after discovering they can’t afford housing.

