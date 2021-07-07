Advertisement

Rent has gone up during the pandemic but experts see light at the end of the tunnel

“I don’t think what we are seeing right now is sustainable in terms of the growth of the housing market and just the construction boom.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The cost of housing in Southern Idaho has gone through the roof during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Carberry, the Managing Editor for Apartment Guide, spoke with KMVT and says due to the high prices of the housing market some residents are being disenfranchised to the idea of purchasing a home.

In Idaho and around much of the country as soon as a home hits the market it is purchased very quickly.

This is leading all housing to go up including rent with people being priced out of areas where they wouldn’t have been six months to a year ago.

“I don’t think what we are seeing right now is sustainable in terms of the growth of the housing market and just the construction boom. At some point, it’s going to reach a tipping point. And as you said, if people are moving back to the cities that they came from then there’s going to be more vacancies, it’s going to add more supply to the market and as demand goes down it’s going to bring prices down with it.”

He added at some point everyone that is wanting to move will have moved and that will help bring prices down, he did say there’s just no way to know exactly when that will be.

