Rotary Club excited to host Magic Valley Beer Festival again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Magic Valley Beer Festival is quickly approaching.

The event happens the first Saturday in August at the Twin Falls City Park.

Different breweries from all over Idaho and the Northwest bring different beer for people to try.

The festival will also feature local food trucks.

This year, the Rotary Club is hosting the event again, after taking a year off because of COVID-19.

They want people to remember to have a designated driver, or a way of getting home safely.

They even sell a designated driver ticket for those who want to attend, but not drink.

“We really encourage people to have a designated driver, or use Uber or Lyft or a taxi, we want everybody to be safe, that is very important to us,” said Jennifer Moss with the Rotary Club.

All of the money raised goes to the Rotary Club to help them with the work they do in the community.

You can purchase a ticket on their website.

