Silver Creek Preserve closed to fishing due to heat

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Nature Conservancy has closed its Silver Creek Preserve in central Idaho to fishing due to low water levels and extreme heat.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the group announced the closure on Thursday evening. The preserve is one of the most popular trout fishing destinations in the region.

The Nature Conservancy says water temperatures recently hit 73 degrees. Warm water means less dissolved oxygen for fish.

The group says closing the preserve to fishing will reduce stress on fish when they are experiencing prolonged stressful conditions.

There is no estimate for when fishing might be allowed again.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.