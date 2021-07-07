Advertisement

Silver Creek Preserve closed to fishing due to heat

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Nature Conservancy has closed its Silver Creek Preserve in central Idaho to fishing due to low water levels and extreme heat.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the group announced the closure on Thursday evening. The preserve is one of the most popular trout fishing destinations in the region.

The Nature Conservancy says water temperatures recently hit 73 degrees. Warm water means less dissolved oxygen for fish.

The group says closing the preserve to fishing will reduce stress on fish when they are experiencing prolonged stressful conditions.

There is no estimate for when fishing might be allowed again.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

Added membership benefits
Idaho State Historical Society offers multiple access membership
Rotary Club excited to host Magic Valley Beer Festival again
Rotary Club excited to host Magic Valley Beer Festival again
Wood River Fire and Rescue save lost dog ‘Honey Bear’ from cliff ledge
Wood River Fire and Rescue save lost dog 'Honey Bear' from cliff
Idaho gubernatorial primary grows crowded with 11 candidates