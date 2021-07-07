Wood River Fire and Rescue save lost dog ‘Honey Bear’ from cliff ledge

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A dog is safely reunited with its owner after the Wood River Fire and Rescue Team was dispatched for reports of a dog trapped on a cliff.

The Wood River Fire and Rescue team has been dispatched to lots of calls, but this was a first for everyone.

“I’ve never done a dog rescue before, on a rope, that’s for sure,” said Bass Sears, a captain with the Fire and Rescue team.

Sunday night around 6 p.m. the rescue team was dispatched to reports of a dog stuck on a cliff near the river.

“It came out on sort of a dog on a cliff across the river, with the emphasis on the river part, so we actually went down there thinking we were just going to have to figure out how to get the dog back across the river, use the kayaks something like that, but we did have to go down there wander around a little bit to locate where this dog was,” said Sears.

But the dog, was far up on the cliff, and the rescue team was going to need to repel down the vertical drop to get to her. With some help from the Ketchum Fire Department, the team was able to work together for the 800 foot descent.

“When I got down there, she was pretty terrified, she had about a 3 or 4 inch ledge she was standing on, just kind of pushing herself into the ledge, but yeah based on a quick once over, she didn’t seem to have any injuries, just scared, and happy to see me,” said Eli McNees, an engineer with the team and the one who made the descent.

Turns out, that dog was Honey Bear, a dog who had been reported as lost 5 days prior.

“Hard to say if she really spent her whole 5 days in that one spot, or what was going on, but regardless, whether it had been a couple days or 5 days, it was time for her to get off the cliff for sure,” said Sears.

Honey Bear is happy to be back with her owner.

“He was grinning and Honey Bear’s tail was just going like and every now and then she would look up at him and give him a kiss,” said Lara McClean with the Ketchum Fire Department.

It was a day none of them will ever forget.

“This is my 24th year of doing this in a full time capacity, and my first in an event like this, and it’s probably on the short list of the most satisfying calls I’ve ever been on, very euphoric after it was over,” said Ron Bateman, the fire chief.

“I will say personally say it was one of the most rewarding calls I’ve been on,” said McNees.

