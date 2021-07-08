Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

