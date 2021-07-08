Advertisement

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A body was found floating in the Snake River in Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to Freeman Park Tuesday night for a report of a body in the water. Firefighters were able to remove the body.

Deputies identified the man as 41-year-old Nicholas D. Fackrell. Police say he was homeless and been camping along the river bank. An autopsy was being performed in Ada County and detectives have not determined an exact cause of death.

There is no indication of foul play at this time, however anyone who knows Mr. Fackrell or has information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Bonneville County Detectives through dispatch at 208-529-1200. 

No further information is available.

