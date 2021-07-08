Advertisement

City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about five miles from Surfside, Florida, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or address problems raised in the January report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
Crews respond to small plane crash in Twin Falls County
On Sunday July 4, 2021, at 2:37 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle...
ISP and Gooding County Sheriff respond to fatality crash
Runaway was located
Update: Idaho Department of Corrections walkaway captured in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
First Greater Idaho meeting in the Gem State this month
The Castleford Butte Fire is burning 1 mile west of Balanced Rock.
Castleford Butte Fire burning near Balanced Rock

Latest News

FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
LIVE: Biden addresses Afghanistan drawdown; Reports: Taliban seize key border crossing with Iran
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme
An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the...
Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
This combination of 2019 and 2016 file photos shows Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's...
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space