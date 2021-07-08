Delta variants has healthcare workers concerned of a rise in COVID-19 cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho continues to lag the rest of the nation with COVID-19 vaccinations. Just over 51 percent of Idaho adults over 18 have received at least one dose compared to the national rate of 67.2 percent.

This is worrisome for healthcare experts as the Delta variant is now accounting for over half of all new cases nationwide.

According to the South Central Health District there has been one Delta variant case identified in Idaho in the Boise area.

They tell KMVT testing for variants is a long and drawn-out process with few cases tested. Adding if one case is found in Idaho it is likely to be spread statewide.

The Delta variant spreads much more quickly and could lead to localized outbreaks and it spreads easier than previous variants among younger age groups.

“It has been shown to be much more resistant to things like vaccines,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District. “It’s been shown to spread much more quickly, and in many cases, it’s been shown to hit much harder. This is part of the reason when we started putting out the vaccine, and throughout this process, we have continued to urge people to get the vaccination, even when there weren’t serious amounts of cases in our area.”

Bodily added some clinics and employers have tried some incentives such as gift cards or bonuses to get vaccinated. She said those who want the vaccine do not need incentives and those who do not want it aren’t going to get it for a gift card. She said their main goal is to educate the public as there is a lot of false information about the vaccine.

