Glanbia donates cheese to the Mustard Seed Ministries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mustard Seed received a large donation of cheese Thursday morning, thanks to some hard-working dairymen.

Glanbia was approached by a dairy, who wished to remain nameless, that they had $5,000 in cheese they wanted to donate to the Mustard Seed.

Glanbia decided to match that donation and give $10,000 total in cheese.

The director of Milk Procurement for Glanbia says they are glad they could give back to the community, and hopes people enjoy the cheese this summer.

“We’ve donated to the Mustard Seed before that helps a lot of local families who are in need, the need is still great and they do a fabulous job here,” said Russ De Kruyf.

They were able to donate one truck full of cheese Thursday and will come back in a few weeks with the rest of the donation.

