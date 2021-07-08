Idaho courts offer new tool for renters facing eviction

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court says it has a new online tool to resolve disputes between tenants and landlords that could help renters avoid becoming homeless.

The court announced the tool Wednesday ahead of the ending of an eviction moratorium in Idaho put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and help tenants unable to make payments during the pandemic.

The moratorium ends July 31.

The court says the tool uses software that guides parties through a negotiation process, allowing them to resolve their dispute outside court.

It plans to test the tool in Ada County, which includes Boise, before making it statewide.

